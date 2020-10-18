University Union will host virtual Q&A with comedian Eric Andre

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

University Union is hosting a virtual Q&A with comedian Eric Andre on Oct. 30. Los Angeles-based comedian Sarah Sherman will moderate the event.

The event, held in partnership with the Syracuse University’s Traditions Commission, will stream live on Zoom at 8 p.m. Sherman will moderate the Q&A and take questions from the audience, UU stated in a press release. The event is free and open to SU and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff.

Andre is a comedian who recently finished his live comedy world tour “Legalize Everything,” which was released on Netflix. He’s best known for being the host and creator of the Adult Swim series “The Eric Andre Show.” Andre has also starred in the Netflix series “Disenchantment,” and will be in the upcoming film “Bad Trip,” which he produced and co-wrote.

Sarah Sherman is known for her Chicago-based show “Helltrap Nightmare, which is “a traveling freak show” according to the show’s Twitter. She recently opened for Andre on his national fall tour and has also written for “The Eric Andre Show.”

Students, faculty and staff members will receive a Zoom link by email prior to the start of the show after they RSVP on cuseactivites.syr.edu.

Attendees can ask questions and request accommodations by contacting UU Vice President Alexa Powers at uuvicepresident@gmail.com by Oct. 28.