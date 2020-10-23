The second presidential debate marked a significant change in tone from the first unruly affair. Unlike the failed attempt by her predecessor, moderator Kristen Welker artfully kept both candidates in check. Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden made great strides in their performances, ultimately leading to two different victories.

Few could discount the advancements Trump made last night. He demonstrated respect, poise and restraint that were simply not present on his first attempt. He interrupted very few times and, for the most part, heeded Welker’s requests.

Unfortunately for the United States though, it seems as though good behavior was the only bar set for the president. The fact that his behavior was the main focus for improvement is a grim reminder that we have an erratic man leading our country right now.

As for content, Trump mellowed his usual tune but stayed consistent. Trump spent the majority of his time berating Biden’s claims, appealing to his base and trying to paint our country in the brightest of colors, but he did show some promise in a couple of areas.

When asked about Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, he spoke with respect and humbleness, a drastic change from the inflammatory language he used previously. He mostly stayed away from the Hunter Biden rabbit hole, which I was predicting he would spend far too much time on.

But he did continue with his usual divisive rhetoric, saying that only immigrants with “the lowest IQ” follow the country’s immigration laws.

Biden used his time a little differently. His goals for this debate were slightly higher than improving behavior, but he didn’t have to do much, given his current lead in the polls.

Although his performance certainly wasn’t one for the ages, nor was he as persuasive as his opponent, he did what he had to do. Every once in a while, he delivered a memorable line such as, “he says we’re learning to live with (coronavirus). People are learning to die with it.”

Biden talked to the American people much more directly than Trump and focused on a concept novel to the president: unity. Statements such as, “I am running as a proud Democrat. But I will govern as an American president,” showed real promise from a candidate some think will become a socialist “pawn.”

Trump won the debate, but he is inherently stronger in this arena than Biden. In fact, he should have won the first one, had he not acted like a toddler. But being able to stomp on your opponent in a battle of rhetorical combat says nothing about how well you can lead a country.

Trump was trying to attack and deride the Democrats while Biden was trying to show he can bring together our fractured nation. Biden largely proved that a vote for him will not mean red versus blue, but rather uniting a Divided States of America. That’s what should really matter.

William Ducott is a sophomore finance, business analytics and economics major. His column appears bi-weekly. He can be reached at wtducott@syr.edu.