Tiana Mangakahia to return this season after NCAA grants eligibility waiver

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The NCAA has granted an extension of eligibility waiver to Tiana Mangakahia, who will return for Syracuse in 2020-21 after battling breast cancer and missing all of last season. Before the waiver, last season would’ve been her last with the Orange under the NCAA’s five-year eligibility clock.

The Syracuse guard was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2019 and underwent treatment. Mangakahia had a successful double mastectomy in November and was declared cancer-free. SU honored Mangakahia with tributes and a halftime ceremony during Syracuse’s annual Pink Game in February, and she addressed the Carrier Dome crowd for the first time since her diagnosis.

Mangakahia was a 2019 All-American Honorable Mention. She led SU in points (16.9) and assists (8.4) during her junior season, and was a potential WNBA draft candidate, though she elected to return to SU for her senior year.

Now in her fifth year with the Orange, Mangakahia returns for a Syracuse side that finished eighth in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s standings last year with a 9-9 conference record. Top-seeded Louisville eliminated the Orange in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament.