Syracuse University trolley hits pedestrian on Comstock Ave

A Syracuse University trolley struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Waverly and Comstock avenues on Tuesday afternoon, a Department of Public Safety officer on the scene confirmed to The Daily Orange.

The condition of the pedestrian the trolley struck is not yet clear.

Several police cars and fire trucks responded to reports of a vehicle collision at the intersection around 5:23 p.m. There was blood in the intersection and an overturned skateboard on the sidewalk.

Syracuse Police Department officers responded to the scene and taped off the intersection.

This is a developing story. This post will be updated with more information.