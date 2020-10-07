SU student attacked, robbed in Oakwood Cemetery

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

A man attacked and robbed a Syracuse University student who was running through Oakwood Cemetery early Wednesday, according to a campus-wide email from the Department of Public Safety.

The unknown man, who was reportedly not wearing any clothes, jumped out of the bushes around 7:45 a.m. and attacked the student, according to DPS. After another runner came to assist the student, the man stole the student’s phone and fled the scene on foot.

The man is reportedly between 30 and 40 years of age and has an athletic build, short blonde hair and no facial hair.