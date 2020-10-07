On campus

SU student attacked, robbed in Oakwood Cemetery

The man reportedly has an athletic build, short blonde hair and no facial hair.

A man attacked and robbed a Syracuse University student who was running through Oakwood Cemetery early Wednesday, according to a campus-wide email from the Department of Public Safety. 

The unknown man, who was reportedly not wearing any clothes,  jumped out of the bushes around 7:45 a.m. and attacked the student, according to DPS. After another runner came to assist the student, the man stole the student’s phone and fled the scene on foot.

The man is reportedly between 30 and 40 years of age and has an athletic build, short blonde hair and no facial hair.

