Syracuse University graduate student dies

Bridget Lawson, a Syracuse University staff member and graduate student, died on Sept. 22.

Lawson, 40, was the coordinator of academic services for the Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program for three years before she was appointed in August as the assistant director of the Syracuse Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Engagement. She died at home, according to her obituary. The cause of death was not specified in her obituary.

She completed her master’s degree in social work at SU and was in the process of completing her doctoral degree in the School of Education.

“She became touchstones for so many of the 100 students or so we worked with, listening to and counseling the students on not only academic issues but also personal issues,” said Jeffrey Mangram, associate professor in the School of Education, in an SU News release. “The loss is both sad and tragic. She had so much knowledge and grace to share with all of us.”

Lawson is survived by her three sisters and two brothers and several other family members.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Lawson’s funeral raised over $6,000. The page is no longer open for donations.

“Bridget dedicated her life to being there for others,” the GoFundMe page read. “As a mentor, friend, and social justice activist she supported and touched the lives of many.”

Lawson served as a substitute teacher in the Syracuse City School District and worked for the Center for Community Alternatives, the Dunbar Association and Contact Community Services.

As part of her doctoral work, Lawson served as a graduate assistant for several initiatives, including Say Yes to Education, which provides SCSD students with full-tuition scholarships to nearly 100 public and private universities.

“Syracuse University, the School of Education and the entire Syracuse community will feel the gravity of this loss for some time,” said Marcelle Hadix, dean’s professor and chair of reading and language arts in the School of Education. “She was an exemplar of what it means to be of service to one’s community.”