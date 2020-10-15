Syracuse University freshman dies unexpectedly Wednesday night

Syracuse University freshman John “Jack” Lundin died unexpectedly Wednesday night, an SU official announced Thursday morning.

Lundin, from Tuckahoe, New York, was studying magazine, news and digital journalism in the Newhouse School of Public Communications, said Dean of Students Marianne Thomson in a campus-wide email. He was a resident of Flint Hall.

The cause of Lundin’s death is currently unclear.

Lundin’s death comes a day after the death of Trevor Pierce, another freshman student who died after a trolly accident late Tuesday afternoon. Pierce was a resident of Sadler Hall.

“Together with Chancellor Kent Syverud, and on behalf of our entire Syracuse University family, we offer our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to John’s family, friends and loved ones,” Thomson said. “We keep all those who knew and loved John in our thoughts and prayers as they grieve this unimaginable loss.”

“This is an especially difficult week for our community as we mourn the loss of two young lives,” Thomson said. “Know that there are resources and services available to support our students, faculty and staff during this difficult time.”