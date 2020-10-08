SU reports 20 new COVID-19 cases two days after announcing cluster

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases on Thursday among students in central New York, two days after confirming that a cluster of the virus had emerged on campus.

There are now 65 active cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff in the region and 164 students in quarantine, an increase of 30 since Wednesday. Many of the infections are associated with a party that took place at an apartment complex on Walnut Avenue late last week.

The university as of Wednesday has reported 67 positive COVID-19 tests within a 14-day period. Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s guidance for reopening schools, colleges and universities that report 100 positive tests within a two-week period must limit on-campus activities and transition all classes to an online format for at least 14 days.

Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie, who has led SU’s coronavirus response, expressed optimism at a press conference Thursday morning in regards to the university’s ability to contain the cluster. No evidence exists that the cluster has spread beyond a group of students associated with the Walnut Avenue party, he said.

SU on Tuesday suspended all in-person activities, except for classes and intercollegiate athletics, as a result of the emerging cluster on campus. The university also amended its public health guidelines to limit social gatherings to no more than five people.