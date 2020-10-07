SU confirms 20 new coronavirus cases day after announcing cluster

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University confirmed 20 coronavirus cases on Wednesday among students in central New York, one day after confirming that a COVID-19 cluster had emerged on campus.

There are now 45 active coronavirus cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York, the highest number of infections since SU began reporting cases on Aug. 2. There are now 134 students in quarantine, an increase of 72 since yesterday.

SU announced Tuesday that as many as 45 coronavirus cases are associated with a party that took place at an apartment complex on Walnut Avenue late last week. It is unclear whether the dashboard has been updated to reflect all infections connected to the party.

The university as of Wednesday has reported 47 positive COVID-19 tests within a 14-day period. Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s guidance for reopening schools, colleges and universities that report 100 positive tests within a two-week period must transition all classes to an online format and limit on-campus activities for at least 14 days.

SU on Tuesday suspended all in-person activities, except for academics and intercollegiate athletics, as a result of the emerging cluster on campus. The university also amended its public health guidelines to limit social gatherings to no more than five people.