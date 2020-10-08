SU’s 2-game weekend series postponed after positive BC COVID-19 test

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse field hockey’s home opener against Boston College has been postponed after a member of the BC program tested positive for the coronavirus, SU Athletics said in a release Thursday. Nine other Eagles players have been sidelined due to contact tracing.

The Orange (0-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) were slated to play a two-game weekend series against the Eagles on Oct. 10 and 11. SU Athletics did not specify when, or if, the Boston College games would be rescheduled.

This is the second time the home opener has been postponed this season. SU’s first two home games of the season would have been against Duke on Sept. 18 and 20, but they were postponed after an unaffiliated individual who tested positive for COVID-19 came in contact with members of the Orange’s team. Those two games are now listed as canceled on Syracuse’s schedule.

The Orange dropped their first two matches of the year at Virginia (3-1, 2-0). Junior SJ Quigley and freshman Florine van Boetzelaer have the two SU goals so far, both of which came in a 3-2 double-overtime loss for SU.

Syracuse has just four games left on their schedule, beginning with North Carolina on Oct. 16. The Tar Heels (2-1, 1-1) have played all three of their games at their originally scheduled time slots.

After UNC, Syracuse faces Wake Forest (1-2, 0-1) on Oct. 18 and 19 before rounding out its shortened season against Louisville (4-0, 3-0) on Oct 30.