SU-Pitt Nov. 6 game canceled after Panthers pause men’s soccer activities

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse’s game against No. 1 Pittsburgh on Nov. 6 has been canceled after the Panthers paused all men’s soccer activities Wednesday afternoon “due to COVID-19 protocols,” the teams announced. Neither Pitt’s release nor SU Athletics‘ specified whether there was a positive case within the Panthers’ program.

The SU-Pitt game is the fourth Orange contest canceled or altered by COVID-19 this season. After an SU player tested positive on Sept. 13, an exhibition against Virginia and an official game against Navy were canceled. The Orange’s rescheduled season-opener, an Oct. 3 home match against then-No. 2 Pitt, was pushed back three days to give SU a week of team training following its return to practice.

Syracuse fell in that opener, 3-2, in double-overtime and is yet to win a game this season. Two ties against Louisville and Virginia Tech followed a loss to Notre Dame, and the Orange play at Virginia next, on Friday.

“(Virginia) will be another cracking soccer match,” Syracuse head coach Ian McIntyre told reporters Wednesday morning. “We’ll find out a lot about ourselves, measuring ourselves against one of the gold-star programs.”

Advertisement

At the time of McIntyre’s 11 a.m. press conference, though, the Orange had another game after the Cavaliers matchup. Now, Friday’s will be their last before the ACC tournament.