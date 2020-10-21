Syracuse’s game against Pitt canceled due to ACC scheduling changes

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Pittsburgh has canceled its Sunday nonconference game against Syracuse women’s soccer due to scheduling concerns.

The cancellation is due to the ACC’s decision to reduce the maximum number of women’s soccer regular season games from 20 to 16. Pittsburgh is canceling all of its non-league matches in order to “preserve opportunities to play in the spring,” according to a press release from Pittsburgh Athletics.

Syracuse head coach Nicky Adams first mentioned the cancellation in a Wednesday morning press conference, saying that “Pitt has decided not to come.” The game will not be made up this fall.

“If they (Pitt) chose to play us then they would only be allowed to play one match in the spring and I think their coaching staff did not appreciate that,” Adams said. “So they want multiple, more than one (match) in the spring and they decided not to come.”

The two teams have already faced off once this season in Syracuse’s season opener, which ended with a 2-0 Panthers victory. With the Oct. 25 Pitt game canceled, Syracuse has only one game this week, a home game against Boston College at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

“It’s unfortunate to lose this opportunity, but hey, we’re focusing on BC and that’s all we have to focus on this week,” Adams said.

Syracuse has yet to score a goal through five games. The Orange are set to play three more regular season games this season.