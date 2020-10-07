Syracuse offense searches for compliments to Polina Shemanova

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Trailing for the entirety of the second set against Pittsburgh, Syracuse needed offensive momentum. It was SU’s second game of the season, and Polina Shemanova went up for a kill, rocketing a ball that deflected off the forearms of a Panthers defender and sailed out of bounds.

On the bench, sophomore Berkley Hayes imitated a home run, and the entire bench gazed at the imaginary ball flying out of the Women’s Building. The Orange went on to beat Pittsburgh in straight-sets, and Shemanova had 28 kills on opening weekend.

But the following weekend, when SU trailed again in the second set and needed another Shemanova kill, two Notre Dame defenders blocked her kill attempt. Shemanova was stuffed twice more during that point. Unable to carry Syracuse offensively, the Orange lost the match in four sets.

“We were relying on (Shemanova) too much and in that kind of match, we needed other hitters,” head coach Leonid Yelin said.

In Syracuse’s (2-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) season-opener, three players joined Shemanova in recording double-digit kills: senior Ella Saada and sophomores Marina Markova and Abby Casiano. But, in the three games that followed, only Shemanova — a two-time All-ACC First Team selection — has been able to break that threshold. For the Orange to have more offensive success, Yelin said they’ll need more than Shemanova, who’s regularly double-teamed by opponents, and more consistent secondary offensive weapons.

“She scores a lot of points,” Yelin said. “We’re going to her when everything is good, we’re going to her when we really need it.”

Shemanova, a junior outside hitter, is leading the Orange with 57 kills this year, but she’s not performing at the same level as past seasons, Yelin said. Shemanova, who’s approaching 1,000 career kills, averaged 19.4 kills per game last season and recorded double-digit kills in every game. This season, her average is down to 14.3.

Offensively, the Orange have to be smarter by varying their hitting tactics, Casiano said. Hitters need to get to the ball on the outsides faster, Shemanova said. During practice, the team has been working on distinguishing when to tip, when to swing as hard as possible and when to hit a roll-over shot with topspin.

“Anyone can go up and hit the ball as hard as they can into the block, but it’s going to get stuffed,” Casiano said. “(Hitting) is definitely a fun mind game.”

SU has not been taking enough offensive risks, Yelin said. To have options other than Shemanova, the Orange need to vary who the ball is set to, he said. He highlighted Markova as someone who he hopes will get more offensive opportunities.

The sophomore switched from outside hitter to middle blocker in the middle of last year before sustaining a season-ending finger injury. The adjustment — which Yelin has stuck with this season — took advantage of Markova’s 6-foot-5 frame and allowed her to be a two-way player, blocking and hitting for SU. This season, she’s recorded 32 kills, the third-most on the team.

“Marina has been hitting in the middle like she’s been playing there her whole life,” Yelin said.

Markova, who is quickly emerging as a secondary threat, makes her impact through the ‘slide-set’, when the middle blocker runs behind the setter and hits off one foot. Junior setter Elena Karakasi said that, because of Markova’s height, she’s able to hit over the opponent’s blockers.

In its second matchup against Pitt on Sept. 26, SU needed one last dagger with a 10-9 lead to beat the defending ACC champion in straight sets. Markova slid to the right and braced herself for the set from Karakasi. The sophomore catapulted off one foot and directed the ball past two Pitt blockers, finding the back right corner of the court.

“As far as hitting, she’s a beast,” Casiano said.