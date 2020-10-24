SU’s offense collapses down the stretch in 47-21 loss to No. 1 Clemson

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Rex Culpepper dropped back to pass, facing a second-and-11, and looked to his left. After a quick pump fake, multiple Clemson defenders swarmed Syracuse’s backup quarterback.

For almost three quarters, the Orange’s makeshift offense, which was missing four running backs, multiple offensive linemen, its No. 1 wideout and its starting quarterback, kept pace with the country’s top team. Its defense contained the likely No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft while forcing his first pick-six of his career. Its special teams blocked a punt that led to a touchdown.

Nearly everything needed to keep the Orange competitive with No. 1 Clemson happened. But Clemson linemen Bryan Bresee knocked the ball out of Culpepper’s hands on that second-and-long, and defender Andrew Booth Jr. ran in, scooped the ball into his hands and glided into the end zone. Moments earlier, the Orange had a chance at the biggest upset in college football since at least 1980, according to the pregame point spread. But the team’s defense finally broke minutes later, as the Tigers steamrolled into the end zone again to put the game away at 40-21 with 13 minutes left.

Head coach Dino Babers said Monday that everyone is chasing Clemson in college football. But as Syracuse’s defense chased star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne to keep within a close margin on Saturday, the Orange’s (1-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast) four turnovers — including three in the second half — sunk them in a 47-21 loss to No. 1 Clemson (6-0, 5-0) at Memorial Stadium.

“You look at the score and you still get beat decently, but it was within one score in the third quarter,” Babers said. “I’m proud of that part of it… I don’t know what it is about the Orange versus the Orange, but it seems to be, if you don’t have anything to do on a Saturday, it might not be a bad game to watch.”

Three years ago, Syracuse stunned the college football world with an upset win against Clemson in the Carrier Dome. Two years ago, the Orange were one fourth-and-6 stop from beating the eventual national champions. But Saturday’s loss mirrored last season’s primetime defeat in the Carrier Dome, when the Orange were within 11 points midway through the third. Their defense gave the offense two chances to cut the game to one score on the goal line, before an interception from Tommy DeVito and a fourth-down failure allowed Clemson to break the game open.

This year, nearly half of the Orange’s roster is composed of redshirt or true freshmen. They made mistakes through false start penalties, dropped interceptions and miscommunications on routes offensively. Despite that, the Orange’s young talent, such as corner Garett Williams, made plays that kept the Orange close for three quarters.

“They’re going to get older, and they’re going to get bigger, and they’re going to get better, and I’m going to have to take all these lumps until they do,” Babers said. “But they’re coming to a theater near you when they’re going to be older and they’re going to be better, then hopefully I won’t have to take so many lumps.”

E.J. Williams (6) had 22 of Clemson’s 308 receiving yards against the Syracuse secondary. Courtesy of Ken Ruinard | USA TODAY Sports

Once Etienne plunged into the end zone from 25 yards out to put Clemson up 17-0 in the first quarter, the Orange appeared to be heading toward another blowout defeat. Babers tried a fourth down in his own territory, a Nykeim Johnson wildcat run that Clemson surrounded in the backfield. Syracuse tried to establish freshman running back Sean Tucker by giving him the ball on four consecutive first down plays to start the game, but the Orange’s offense was completely stifled.

That was until Syracuse’s special teams unit made the play of its season thus far, blocking a Clemson punt to set up the Orange inside the Clemson 30. SU had struggled to convert scoring opportunities into points the entire season, but wide receiver Anthony Queeley broke open on third-and-12, and Culpepper connected with him for a first down. The next play, Tucker broke a tackle, scored and surpassed the Orange’s point total against Clemson in 2019 with one play. He left the game with a lower body injury in the second quarter, though.

Just before halftime, Lawrence dropped back to pass and threw behind his intended receiver and over the middle. The projected No. 1 draft pick missed badly, and the receiver could only get a glancing hand on the ball. He tipped it into the air, and Williams caught it and weaved into the end zone.

Instead of a 17-point deficit, the Orange, despite 58 passing yards, were within 10 of a team that hadn’t lost an ACC game since October 2017.

They moved even closer to a historic upset when Culpepper fired a deep pass over the top of the Tigers’ defense and to Johnson, who had beat his man off the line of scrimmage and cruised into the end zone. Syracuse’s defense — which had a strong first three games this season before wilting under the increasing pressure of a mounting injury list and a struggling run defense — forced an immediate three-and-out. Williams and Ifeatu Melifonwu had back-to-back pass breakups, and McKinley Williams sacked Lawrence on third down as the quarterback tried to escape the pocket.

After Babers opted to punt on fourth-and-1 from his own 41, he sent his defense back out, which responded with yet another stop of Clemson.

“If you guys can say, ‘you should go for it,’ Babers said, “It may not be the best time to go for it unless it’s dead obvious.”





Once Culpepper fumbled and Clemson extended its lead to 34-21, there wasn’t enough offense for SU to mount a comeback. Etienne walked back on the field after an injury and into the end zone a few plays later, putting the Tigers up 40-21. Culpepper threw an interception on the ensuing drive, and the Tigers scored again. In 5:48 of game time, they extended their lead from 27-21 to 47-21.

When Johnson’s wide receiver reverse run set up the Orange with a first-and-goal inside the Clemson 10 on the ensuing drive, it was Culpepper again who underthrew Luke Benson for a third interception of the afternoon.

“I think we’re really confident, but we’re still upset about the fact that we didn’t finish the game,” Garrett said. “Because we had an opportunity to beat them. And it really gives us joy to believe in each other, realize we can play with anyone when we’re playing the right way.”

Earlier this week, Babers said he was unhappy with his team’s practice and pulled them aside for a meeting. He asked the coaches and everyone who had beaten Clemson in 2017 to come stand behind him.

Babers was honest postgame. He didn’t think it’d ever be that close. For the fourth time in the last four seasons against Clemson, the Orange were competitive and had a chance to win against one of the nation’s most dominant teams. But unlike 2017 and 2018, when Syracuse’s offense matched Clemson and sustained drives, the Orange couldn’t keep pace.

“It was hard today,” Babers said. “It’s David versus Goliath.”