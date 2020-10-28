SU drops to No. 14 in AVCA rankings after ending season with .500 record

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse fell to No. 14 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s rankings on Wednesday, dropping two spots from last week despite wins against Boston College in its last two matches of the fall season.

The Orange ended a four-game losing streak with straight-set wins in a double header against Boston College on Oct. 16 and 17. While these were the Orange’s last games this fall, other conferences like the Big-12 are continuing play into November — explaining SU’s drop in the rankings.

SU is the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team in the top 15, joining Notre Dame, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh, which all placed higher than the Orange. Syracuse is 2-4 versus conference teams, however, having lost both games against both the Cardinals and the Irish. ACC play was split into two groups this fall, so SU never faced off against teams like Georgia Tech.

Last season, Syracuse also finished .500 in conference play. Syracuse is set to play against the remainder of the ACC teams in the spring, although a schedule hasn’t been released yet. The NCAA also approved a plan to move many Olympic sports’ fall championships to the spring.