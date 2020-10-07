Syracuse falls 3 spots to No. 8 in AVCA poll

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse fell three spots to No. 8 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings after losing two matches at Notre Dame last weekend.

This is the second week in a row that Syracuse (2-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) was ranked in the top 15. Last week, it was ranked No. 5, its first time being ranked in program history.

After sweeping defending ACC champion Pittsburgh two weeks ago, the Orange were unable to keep that momentum against Notre Dame. They lost in four sets on Friday, and then in straight sets the following day. Despite opening Saturday’s second set with five straight points, SU still lost the set 26-24, the only time they scored 20 points in a set that match.

Notre Dame (3-0, 3-0 ACC) rose from No. 6 to No. 5 and remains undefeated heading into its bye-week at the midseason mark.

The ACVA’s rankings do not include teams from the Big Ten or Pac-12, which houses 19 of the 20 most recent NCAA champions. Those conferences will start their seasons in the spring, ahead of the NCAA championship in late April 2021. Syracuse and the rest of the ACC are playing conference-only schedules this fall.

Syracuse travels to No. 11 Louisville (2-1, 2-1 ACC) next weekend for its final two road games of the season. The Orange then head back home and close the season against Boston College on Oct. 16 and 17.