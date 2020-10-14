Syracuse falls to No. 14 in AVCA poll amid 4-game losing streak

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse fell to No. 14 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s rankings on Wednesday, six spots lower than the previous week after losing both games in a doubleheader against No. 6 Louisville last weekend.

The Orange (2-4, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) are currently on a four-game losing streak, having dropped their last three games in straight sets. In its last four matches, SU has only won one set, which was a 25-20 win in the third set against Notre Dame on October 2.

Syracuse is currently ranked tenth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but defensively it’s third in average blocks per set at 2.36. Freshman libero Lauren is also first in the ACC in digs recording 102 on the season.

SU hasn’t lost a home game yet this season after sweeping defending ACC champions Pittsburgh (2-2, 2-2 ACC) in its opening weekend. The Orange are looking for their first win of October at home in its last two games of the fall season in a doubleheader against unranked Boston College (0-4, 0-4 ACC) on Friday.