Syracuse to play Duke at neutral site Saturday after BC series postponed

Hours after Syracuse’s weekend series was postponed due to a Boston College player testing positive for COVID-19, SU announced it has scheduled a game against Duke on Saturday.

The Orange were scheduled to host the Eagles, but will now travel to Virginia Beach for a neutral site game. SU and the Blue Devils will play at 4 pm. at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex, which is a regional training site for the U.S. Women’s National Team. No fans are allowed to attend, according to an SU Athletics release.

This sole game will make up for the two games Syracuse (0-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) scheduled with Duke (0-3, 0-2) to start the season, and will be counted as an ACC matchup.

Syracuse was originally scheduled to host the Blue Devils at J.S. Coyne Stadium on Sept. 18 and 20. However, those games were postponed – and then originally canceled – after an unaffiliated individual who tested positive for COVID-19 came into contact with members of the team.

Duke has played its other three games in the originally scheduled time slots. So far, the Blue Devils have scored just one goal, which came in its second game of the season against Louisville. Last weekend, Duke lost to UNC.

The Orange opened their season on the road against Virginia (3-1, 2-0) last weekend. After being held scoreless in the first game, junior SJ Quigley and freshman Florine van Boetzelaer both scored in Syracuse’s double overtime (3-2) loss to the Cavaliers.

Now Syracuse has five games remaining on its schedule. After playing Duke on Saturday, SU travels to UNC (2-1, 1-1) on Oct. 16. Then a couple of days later, Syracuse plays Wake Forest (1-2, 0-1) in Winston Salem, North Carolina on Oct. 18 and 19. Then the Orange play Louisville (4-0, 3-0) in the regular season finale – and SU’s home opener – on Oct. 30.