No. 8 SU commits season-high 31 errors in straight-set loss to Louisville

After Louisville scored three straight points and earned a 17-8 second-set lead, Syracuse head coach Leonid Yelin called a timeout. Through the Orange’s first four games of the year, SU’s players are normally laughing and dancing to music during the break. But on Friday, that energy was absent.

The six starters sat in their foldable chairs staring at Yelin, who held onto his mask to make sure it didn’t fall off his nose as he passionately urged his team to pick up the pace.

His energy didn’t transfer, though. The Orange went on to lose the next six points, the set and ultimately, the match.

In a game riddled with errors and scrappy defensive play, No. 8 Syracuse (2-3, 2-3 Atlantic Coast) lost its second straight game in straight-sets, this time to No. 9 Louisville (3-1, 3-1). The Orange had a season low of 29 kills, a season high of 31 errors and a negative hitting percentage, something it hasn’t done in the past two seasons.

SU’s largest lead of the night was only three points, and it trailed for the entirety of the first set. Syracuse was unable to gather momentum in the first frame, with points ending prematurely on errors or quick kills from Louisville’s Aiko Jones, who had five kills in the first set and 11 in total.

Trailing 15-7 in the first set, SU sustained its first long rally with crucial digs from freshman libero Lauren Hogan and junior setter Elena Karakasi, but despite the defensive presence, outside hitter Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk got blocked on a kill attempt to end the point.

Lokhmanchuk and other outside hitters, such as freshman Naomi Franco, were frequently subbed in, likely because the Orange’s leading hitter Polina Shemanova’s notched only 10 kills, her second fewest of the season. Shemanova, who broke the program record for the most kills in a single game with 36 against the Cardinals last year, is averaging 13.4 kills per game this season.

To combat Louisville’s blocking abilities, Shemanova and SU’s other outside hitters tried to hit most blocks, but most attempts landed out of bounds. By the end of the second set, the Orange had 24 attack errors, 20 more than Louisville.

Most of these attack errors were also due to the Orange’s struggles controlling Louisville’s spikes and serves. Syracuse’s overall offensive success is driven by its ability to make passes that lead to proper positioning for hits, outside hitter Abby Casiano said. Tonight, on crucial plays, SU couldn’t replicate that success.

Syracuse’s best stretch of play came in the third set, when it switched between setters Karakasi and Lauren Woodford as part of a strategy it utilized for the first time this season. The two set up outside hitters such as Ella Saada, who had three kills, an ace and two blocks.

Toward the end of the third set, the Orange trailed 19-18 and had a chance to tie the game. After a powerful serve from Shemanova, Louisville was forced to send a free ball, giving SU the perfect opportunity to win the point. Hogan positioned herself, but she was too close, and the ball awkwardly popped off her forearms. Saada had to settle for a tip and was immediately stuffed.

Four points later, Syracuse was down 24-19 but was able to win two points. On Louisville’s third match point, Karakasi served and the ball grazed the net, creating a tough return for the Cardinals.

But, like most points that night, it ended in an error, as Casiano was called for a net violation trying to block Louisville’s return.