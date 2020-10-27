Syracuse activists’ vision for police reform

We invite you to hear directly from our reporters about the stories that drive our Syracuse community on The Daily Orange Podcast, hosted by Moriah Humiston. Subscribe now to get our newest edition every Tuesday morning.

In this episode of The Daily Orange Podcast, Moriah Humiston interviews Asst. Digital Editor Abby Weiss to discuss how Syracuse activists view the recently-passed Right to Know Act and future plans to address police reform.

Humiston also brings Asst. News Editor Sarah Alessandrini to speak about how a local nonprofit plans to establish Syracuse’s first shelter devoted to supporting LGBTQ youth. And Contributing Writer Abby Baughan talks about a student musician who experiments with genres but always focuses on self-reflection.

