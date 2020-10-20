Syd Taylor wins ACC defensive player of the week after 10 saves in 2 games

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Goalie Syd Taylor has been named Atlantic Coast Conference defensive player of the week after her career-high seven save performance against Wake Forest on Oct. 19. For the second consecutive week, a Syracuse player has won a weekly conference honor — midfielder Florine van Boetzelaer was last week’s offensive winner.

Now in her junior season, Taylor has started all six of the Orange’s (3-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) games. Though she did not record a save in last Friday’s 1-0 loss against North Carolina, Taylor had three on Sunday against the Demon Deacons, and another seven Monday.

In the first half of Monday’s game — Syracuse’s third in four days — Taylor had five saves, including multiple diving blocks. In a sequence where the Orange conceded three consecutive penalty corners in the first period, Taylor intervened on all three. She held a dominant Wake Forest offense, which spent a vast majority of the first 30 minutes in Syracuse’s half of the field, scoreless for 47 minutes.

Taylor is averaging a 0.677 save percentage and has allowed 1.57 goals on average, through six games this season.

Advertisement

She had important saves Sunday as well, including within the final two minutes when she fisted away a Wake Forest shot from a penalty corner to secure the victory. Over the last three games, Taylor and Syracuse denied the Tar Heels and Demon Deacons scoring opportunities on 19-of-20 penalty corners.

Syracuse finishes its regular season with a home game against Louisville on Oct. 30 before heading to Duke for the ACC tournament that begins Nov. 5.