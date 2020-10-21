SU trolley had green light in collision that killed Trevor Pierce

The Syracuse University trolley involved in the collision that killed freshman Trevor Pierce had a green light at the time of the accident, a Syracuse Police Department spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The collision occurred at around 5:23 p.m. on Oct. 13. Pierce, 18, was skateboarding downhill west on Waverly Avenue when his path intersected with the trolley, which was heading north on Comstock Avenue, said SPD Sgt. Matthew Malinowski in a statement.

Pierce abandoned his skateboard to avoid striking the side of the trolley, but slid underneath it in the path of the rear tires, Malinowski said. An ambulance transported Pierce to Upstate Medical University in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The trolley’s speed was not a factor in the accident, Malinowski said. SU placed the driver of the trolley involved in the collision that killed Pierce on administrative leave pending an investigation into the accident.

Pierce, from Jaffrey, New Hampshire, was studying political philosophy in the College of Arts and Sciences and was a member of the Renèe Crown University Honors Program. He lived in Sadler Hall.