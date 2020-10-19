SU students grow TikTok followings, use app for activism

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Three Syracuse University freshmen have begun college with tens of thousands of followers on TikTok, and they utilize their followings to promote activism regarding global issues.

SU freshman and TikTok creator Sushmita Narayan’s account has amassed over 76,000 followers, 4 million likes and millions more views. TikTok fame seemingly runs rampant in Narayan’s hometown of Norwalk, Connecticut, which is home to famous creators Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

“I don’t consider myself to be famous quite yet, but as we’ve seen TikTok can really open doors for you,” said SU freshman and TikTok creator Sushmita Narayan. “I started posting videos for fun, for myself, but in the past year the way that we’ve all used the platform has transformed.”

What sets Narayan apart from the D’Amelios is her focus on point-of-view content, in which she imitates various high school stereotypes such as the “mean girl” or the “popular girl.”

Advertisement

Narayan encountered many of these stereotypes herself in high school, and said that her videos come from her love of acting and her prior experiences. She wants to show her audience that the types of problematic people she depicts are obstacles that many have to overcome in high school.

“I never thought that people would think that I was a good actress based on my POVs. I was pretending to be the people in these roles,” Narayan said. “When people say, ‘Wow, you’re so talented,’ I can’t believe people like that because of how lighthearted my content is. It means a lot to me, for sure.”

Sushmita Narayan creates point-of-view content, in which she acts out various high school stereotypes. Courtesy of Sushmita Narayan

Mia Hall, a freshman studying musical theater whose account has over 110,000 followers and 4.7 million likes, also started her account for fun. But when Hall auditioned for the musical “Dear Evan Hansen” and posted a video of her experience, the TikTok got 30,000 views and reignited her passion for musical theater.

When she is not sharing videos of her vocal and acting talents, Hall has found another niche: informing others of Tourette syndrome, which she was recently diagnosed with and said she felt many people are misinformed about.

Being personal with her audience has enabled Hall to grow much closer with her following and meet some of her greatest friends on the platform, she said. Like many other creators, though, she has had to deal with an increasing amount of hate from other users accusing her of faking her problems or not being true to herself.

“People tend to think of TikTok as all fun — which, don’t get me wrong, it’s fun, just not always,” Hall said. “I’ve recently been dealing with people who think I’m faking my Tourette’s. Any type of hate gets to you regardless of what it is, but at the end of the day, loyal followers know you’re not lying.”

Like Hall and Narayan, many TikTok creators start out making content for their own amusement, then gradually find success as their content reaches more and more people around the world. J.T. Hutchinson, an SU freshman and photography student in the College of Visual and Performing Arts, saw an increase in views for a video that he posted at the right time, which happened to be seen by the right people.

“In January, I made a TikTok making fun of ‘The Bachelor,’” said Hutchinson, whose account currently has over 38,000 followers and one million likes. “A week later, my friend’s mom told my mom that I was on ‘The Bachelor’s’ Instagram. That’s when the views came in. I had to actually start trying to make stuff.”

Loading…

As an outlet for self-expression, Hutchinson believes that TikTok is an opportunity for people to be creative. The app has enabled Hutchinson to become much closer with his friends and family, as well as create numerous memorable moments with them — occasionally due to their accidents in his videos.

Since Hutchinson gained his following in high school, coming to SU has resulted in a major adjustment to the kind of content he creates, where he makes it and how much free time he has to put energy into it. Although the mix of online and in-person classes provides ample opportunity to create new ideas, he said that a tighter schedule of classes can occasionally deter him from actively making content. But he still feels an obligation to provide for his audience.

“I have more work now than I had before, but sometimes I can even make some content when I’m in class,” Hutchinson said. “College makes it a little more difficult, but since I love it, I find the time.”

All three of these SU TikTok creators have used their social media platforms and their followings to promote their activism.

They each have posted videos about the Black Lives Matter movement, the pandemic and more recently voter registration. Each of them said that they feel an obligation to get the word out to their followers, as they have the power to reach tens to hundreds of thousands of people around the world with the click of a button.

“TikTok is Gen Z’s new ‘source’ — it’s geared toward younger audiences. People with big platforms, I’d like to think, have some responsibility in sharing this kind of stuff,” Hall said. “I’m mixed race, so a cause like Black Lives Matter is a cause close to my heart and that of my family. I thought, if it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others.”

These creators go beyond TikTok to promote their activism. Some work against social and racial injustice, as well as educate others as to what exactly needs to be changed. For example, in her freshman year of high school, Narayan created the Cultural Awareness for Everyone Club, in which she started an open forum for students to discuss social issues in an unbiased manner. She continues to volunteer with this organization, which is now a part of her local library.

Narayan said that it is important to educate people instead of tearing them down. She doesn’t support “cancel culture,” which she said is common on TikTok. Instead, her mission is to spread awareness on issues so people can make an informed decision on their stance.