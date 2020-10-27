SU sophomore starts coffee brand Keep Coffee Casual

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Murray Lebovitz, a Syracuse University sophomore, began thinking about how he could help students access specialty brewed coffee after the Marshall Square Mall location of Cafe Kubal closed this summer. This led him to start his own coffee business, Keep Coffee Casual.

Students can order ready-to-go cold brew coffee on campus through a Google form found on Keep Coffee Casual’s Instagram account. Once Lebovitz receives an order, he coordinates with the customer to deliver their coffee.

Lebovitz first developed a love for coffee when he used to watch his dad make coffee at home using their family’s espresso machine. While on his gap year in Israel, however, Lebovitz started exploring ways to make coffee himself.

“About two years ago I started getting into making better coffee,” Lebovitz said. “I found inspiration in the idea that coffee connects people together at the intersection of something as simple as a bean. Coffee tastes good and (can) be affordable. I think that drives me most times.”

Keep Coffee Casual also supports local businesses, as Lebovitz buys the coffee beans he uses to make his cold brew from local roasters in the Syracuse area such as Recess Coffee.

Lebovitz makes the cold brew in his dorm through a process that takes him about 12 to 15 hours. Lebovitz’s roommate Josh Golden said that it’s interesting to see the process of how the coffee is made and respects how much thought Lebovitz puts into every step.

Lebovitz brews coffee using local roasters like Recess Coffee and delivers the coffee to students. Courtesy of Murray Lebovitz

“If I ever hear someone saying they love cold brew I tell them, ‘Oh you should buy from Murray.’ He has his company, and he makes really good cold brew that people love,” Golden said.

Since August, Lebovitz has sold 67 bottles of coffee to 28 different customers. SU sophomore Lindsey Coby, who has bought coffee from Lebovitz before, likes that Keep Coffee Casual allows her to support local businesses rather than buying from a large supplier.

“I would encourage other people to buy it from him because you’re supporting one of your fellow students in something that they’re passionate about and something that they want to do in the future,” Coby said. “Murray is in Whitman and a businessman, and he wants to learn how the industry works.”

Lebovitz is brainstorming ideas on how to expand his business. He’s thinking about pivoting to a mutual benefit nonprofit that seeks to help coffee farmers and coffee shop owners “curb the current coffee price crisis.”

He noticed that some people at SU were drinking poor quality coffee and said they’re missing out on a more ethically-sourced product.

“Nothing about making coffee to me is revolutionary,” Lebovitz said. “I don’t have a unique product; I just have a unique bean that I’m showing people.”