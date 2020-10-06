SU identifies cluster of COVID-19 cases related to off-campus party

Syracuse University has identified a cluster of coronavirus cases among students that’s related to at least one off-campus party that took place late last week.

The university identified at least 13 new cases related to the cluster and is expecting to find more, Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie said in an SU News release. SU is asking any student who attended a gathering late last week or over the weekend at an apartment complex on Walnut Avenue to shelter in place and contact the COVID Program Management office.

An initial investigation by SU suggests that the emerging cluster is the result of one or more students returning to campus after traveling outside of central New York to visit another college late last week, Haynie said. The university is working with the Onondaga County Health Department to identify and isolate all individuals exposed to the virus.

SU will release more information as it becomes available throughout the day, Haynie said.

“The overwhelmingly positive and selfless behavior, exhibited by the vast majority of our students to this point in the semester, makes our current situation all the more disappointing,” Haynie said. “It will take quick and coordinated cooperation of the entire campus community to prevent this situation from expanding beyond our ability to control.”

Advertisement

This is a developing story. This post will be updated with additional reporting.