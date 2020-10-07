SU honors students curate work for ‘Tell Your Story Walking’ journal

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Students in the Tell Your Story Walking course have been submitting and editing original work from the Syracuse University honors community for their new publication. The work is to be published in print and online on their website by late 2020. The submissions had to focus on a personal experience such as a snapshot of 2020 or first-person creative non-fiction.

Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers has been teaching the honors writing course Tell Your Story Walking since 2011, but this is the first year the project is running. Since the publication did not exist until now, a lot of important decisions were made at the beginning of the semester, Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he told the class that the course is like “being a start up at a magazine.” The idea for this project “evolved from its original conception, based on input that the students had,” he added. The project not only includes written pieces, but also photography, graphics, video, and audio submissions.

Nina Piazza, a junior at SU and a student in the class, said that collaboration and group work was needed for the class. She added that she finds this class interesting since students don’t have to take in a lot of information and “it’s more like being a part of a production or publication team.”

Advertisement

Zarah Durst, another junior at SU in the course, said that the class “feels more like a club than a class,” and offers a good environment for students to have open discussion.

With only 12 students enrolled in the course, Rodgers said they are able to meet in person, along with an occasional Zoom meeting. Students are able to screen share what they are working on, and the whole group is able to contribute that way, Piazza said. He added that even when meetings are on Zoom, students are able to participate in “a collaborative way.”

“It’s nice for the group dynamic to be able to get together,” Rodgers said.

Durst said that the class environment hasn’t changed much, besides social distancing and mask wearing. But she notes that there is a “mood change” as a result of the restrictions. Classes sometimes “feel more normal over Zoom,” Durst said.

With the submission window currently closed, the class is now focused on going through the received pieces and is making a collection out of all of the individual projects, Rodgers said. Since the class has decided to focus on all aspects of media, there is not only editing and working with text, but graphic design and social media editing as well, Rodgers said. Honors students who submitted work to Tell Your Story Walking had the opportunity to earn up to 10 civic engagement points, according to the new publication’s Instagram.

When reviewing submissions Piazza said that they are looking for work that showcases strong scenes. Piazza said that Rodgers told the class to “start in the middle and end in the middle” when working on a piece, and to let your writing speak for itself.

Rodgers, who has been teaching in the honors program for around 12 years now, said that he is very excited to have a project like this to showcase the talent he has seen throughout the years. Even students that have graduated in previous years and stayed in touch have submitted work, Rodgers said.

“It is gratifying to be able to showcase some of that with the wider community,” Rodgers said.