D.O. Sportscast: Equaling the playing field, LGBTQ athletes & NCAA

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast, hosted by KJ Edelman, explores the stories of LGBTQ athletes in the NCAA and the lack of inclusion guidelines on the playing field. Allie Kaylor speaks with a gender studies expert about hypermasculinity in college athletics and how the NCAA could become more inclusive to all athletes.

Our host and editorial director is KJ Edelman. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Elizabeth Kauma is our podcast editor, and Skyler Rivera is our assistant sports digital Editor. Our producer for this episode was Jacy Cola. Game audio is from ESPN.

