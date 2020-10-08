SPD arrests suspect after attempted sexual assault of SU student

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Syracuse Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to an attempted sexual assault of a Syracuse University student in Oakwood Cemetery.

The suspect was charged with first degree attempted rape, third degree robbery and fourth degree criminal mischief, according to a campus-wide email from SU’s Department of Public Safety.

A man robbed and attempted to sexually assault an SU student who was running through the cemetery early Wednesday morning, according to DPS.

The unknown man, who was reportedly not wearing any clothes, jumped out of the bushes around 7:45 a.m. and attacked the student, according to DPS. The man stole the student’s phone and fled the scene on foot after another runner came to assist the student.

“A special thanks to our community members who provided valuable information that led to the apprehension of the suspect,” DPS said in the email.