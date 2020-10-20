SA proposes 4-way stop at Waverly and Comstock

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Student Association proposed that the city of Syracuse replace the traffic light at the intersection of Waverly and Comstock avenues with a four-way stop at Monday night’s assembly meeting.

Hannah Cotel-Altman, co-chair of SA’s Public Relations Committee, proposed the idea following the death of Trevor Pierce. Pierce died last week in a collision with an SU trolley at the intersection of Waverly and Comstock.

Cotel-Altman said adding a four-way stop will force cars to slow down and make the intersection safer for pedestrians.

“I live in DellPlain and see how quickly cars come down that street, especially when the light is green because cars have time to accelerate,” Cotel-Altman said. “It’s a very busy intersection by four main dorm buildings, and it’s very unsafe.”

SA created and shared the proposal with Tony Callisto, SU’s chief law enforcement officer, SA President Justine Hastings said. Callisto then brought the suggestion to traffic officials in the city of Syracuse, Hastings said.

Hastings said that she is concerned that the light at the intersection makes the area unsafe for cars and pedestrians alike.

“Cars speed by that street, and it’s a dangerous road as it is because the stoplight is before the intersection, so cars have enough time to gain enough speed to go fast,” Hastings said. “If cars stopped at the intersection, it would overall just be a safer street.”

Pat Penfield, the undergraduate representative to SU’s Board of Trustees, is also working to schedule a meeting between SA and Mayor Ben Walsh to discuss the proposal further and decide the best course of action, Hastings said.

“What happened to Trevor is awful, and I can’t express how sorry I am for his family, friends and everyone who loved him,” Penfield said. “If there is a way to make sure this never happens again, we want to make sure it gets done.”

Assembly member Noah Wagner suggested there are other intersections near campus that the city could make safer. He proposed fixing the stop sign at the intersection of East Adams Street and Walnut Place and the walk light on Euclid and Ostrom avenues.

Other business: