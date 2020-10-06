SA passes bill supporting demands of Black students in SU Drama department

Student Association unanimously passed a resolution Monday supporting demands from Black students in Syracuse University’s drama department.

Eleven students signed a list of demands last week calling for SU Drama to hire a Black professor into the acting faculty by next year, incorporate conversations about race into initial table and scene work and provide Black students participating in SU Drama and Syracuse Stage productions with healthy options to style their hair.

The demands state that SU must provide a response by the end of the day Monday. The Assembly voted on and passed the resolution the same day it was presented due to its time-sensitive nature.

“The Syracuse University Student Association stands in solidarity with the current Black SU Drama students who have drafted these demands and fully support them,” SA President Justine Hastings said at Monday night’s Assembly meeting. “We further implore the drama department to negotiate in good faith and resolve this in a fair and equitable manner.

A group of current SU Drama students and alumni also sent a call to action, which included pages-long accounts of racist incidents students in the department allegedly experienced or witnessed during their time at SU, to the drama department on June 15. At least 684 people have signed the document.

During Monday’s meeting, Hastings presented testimonials and quotes detailing Black students’ experiences with racism in the drama department.

“Black students have been repeatedly manipulated, tokenized, discriminated against and ultimately traumatized by their experiences in the SU drama department,” Hastings said.

