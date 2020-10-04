SA organizes graduate school entrance exam prep program for spring 2021

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University’s Student Association is organizing a program to help prepare students for entrance exams.

Students often must take the Graduate Record Examination, or GRE, when applying to graduate schools. SA’s program will take place in the spring and include a 10-week course that trained doctoral students will lead, said Louisa Mancuso, co-chair of SA’s Academic Affairs Committee.

“The GRE prep program is aimed to support students preparing for the GRE,” said SA President Justine Hastings. “It is the perfect resource for students to get a better understanding of each section and learn test tips and tricks.”

The interactive program will include an online portal where students can take practice tests and answer questions. While SA has not yet determined the fee to participate in the program, it cost $50 per student in past years, Mancuso said.

“The goal of our course is to not be a textbook,” Mancuso said. “We don’t want people to be paying for something that they can have in a book. It’s going to be a more interactive course, and we plan to get the lesson plans based on the current sections of the exam.”

SA implemented the test preparation program last year specifically for the GRE test, Mancuso said. After last year’s success, SA is looking to expand the program to provide preparation for the Medical College Admission Test and Law School Admission Test as well, she said.

The association wants to make its preparation programs for the medical college and law school admission tests more inclusive and accessible than other options that exist for students at SU, Mancuso said.

While SU does have other programs to help prospective graduate students prepare for application season, the university doesn’t offer any specific GRE test preparation programs, Hastings said. SA hopes to provide a more interactive experience where students can speak with people who have taken and survived the same tests, Mancuso said.

“We noticed a gap in advising, where students use an online video course or pick up that overwhelming, large book,” Mancuso said. “I’m hoping we can be a resource for students to want to take a course to help their future because a lot of advising works through undergraduate plans and how to finish school.”

Students will be able to sign up for the GRE program through Handshake after SA finalizes its plans, Mancuso said. SA anticipates that students will take the test at some point during the 10-week course, so it won’t focus on one specific test date, she said.

While planning for the program remains in the early stages, a proposal will come before SA during an Assembly meeting in the next few weeks, she said.

“GRE test prep can be costly,” Hastings said. “It’s important that students have access to this helpful and free resource.”