SA to offer students credits for Lyft rides for a month

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Student Association will offer Syracuse University students credits for Lyft for a month starting in the next few weeks, said SA President Justine Hastings at Monday’s assembly meeting.

The “Lyft Bill,” which SA has passed for several years now, will give students a credit of at least $10 toward a ride of their choice, which will last for 30 days, Hastings said. SA is working to launch the program before Halloween weekend to promote a safe alternative to driving under the influence or walking late at night, she said.

“(This initiative) is helpful for the student body because it provides students who are financially burdened or don’t have access to a vehicle for safe transportation, especially if they may be under the influence,” Hastings said.

While more information regarding how to access the credit will be communicated through email over the next few weeks, Hastings said students will receive a link that will immediately deposit credit into their accounts. There is also a limit on how many credits are available, so students should download the credits as soon as they are made available, she said.

Advertisement

At the meeting, Noah Wagner, a sophomore assembly member, voiced concern that the initiative may encourage students to go out during the pandemic. But Hastings assured him that students would still remain responsible.

“It is up to individual students to do the right thing,” Hastings said. “All we’re doing is providing a subsidized free ride for the sake of safe transportation.”

Joshua Shub-Seltzer, the SA parliamentarian, also said that students may use the credits to get to places other than parties.

The bill passed with overwhelming support from the assembly.

Loading…

“I hope the student body uses the code as they see fit: whether it’s they need a safe ride on Halloween night, or because they need a ride to a polling place on Election Day, or because they need a ride to the airport when they head home,” Hastings said.