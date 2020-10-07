Opponent preview: Syracuse searches for second win against 0-4 Duke

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Coming off its bye week, Syracuse (1-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast) welcomes the winless Duke Blue Devils (0-4, 0-4) into the Carrier Dome on Saturday with a chance to reach the .500 mark for the first time in 2020.

The Orange defeated Georgia Tech, 37-20, on Sept. 26 for their first win this season while Duke fell to Virginia Tech to remain winless.

Heading into SU’s matchup this weekend, here’s what you need to know about the Blue Devils.

All time series: Duke leads, 3-1

Last time they played:

In a completely dominant performance, the Orange rushed for 286 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-6 win. Running backs Moe Neal and Jarveon Howard both tallied over 100 yards on the ground, keeping the Orange’s Bowl Game hopes (briefly) alive. Without Neal, who graduated, or Howard, who opted out, it’s unclear if SU has the running game to repeat that performance. Sean Tucker broke out in SU’s last game against Georgia Tech but will have to prove his 112-yard, two-touchdown afternoon wasn’t a fluke.

The Duke report:

Duke has only played in one competitive game in 2020, with last week being the 38-31 loss to the Hokies. It leads the nation with 15 turnovers, and their offense is second-worst in efficiency — in front of only Syracuse — based on predicted points added.

Duke’s turnover issues might not be an outlier, as head coach David Cutcliffe’s team also led the Power Five in turnovers in 2019. Going back to the middle of last season, Duke has lost nine of its last 10 games.

Notably, the last time Syracuse faced Blue Devil starting quarterback Chase Brice was in 2018, when he was a member of the Clemson Tigers. Brice came in for an injured Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter and did just enough to stave off the Orange. Brice finished a pedestrian 7-for-13 with 83 yards and an interception, but engineered a 94-yard, game-winning scoring drive in the fourth quarter.

After that game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said “I’ll never forget this one.” Babers hasn’t either, but for the opposite reason.

“I know that he’s never going to have to buy a hamburger or milkshake in Clemson again,” Babers told reporters this week. “People will always remember his name, and I’ll remember it. That’s for sure.”

How Syracuse beats Duke:

In addition to the usual — force turnovers to serve the offense prime field position on a platter — Syracuse will have to be much, much better at executing in the red zone. In seven trips inside the 20-yard line this year, SU has found the end zone just once.

Offensively, Duke has fared much better than that, converting touchdowns on five-of-11 red zone chances. But defensively, against two strong opponents in Boston College and Notre Dame, the Blue Devils have allowed 11 touchdowns in 19 tries. If Syracuse is going to break out of its red zone slump, it’ll have to be against Duke.

Stat to know: 7

Brice has already thrown seven interceptions this season, suggesting Syracuse’s turnover-happy defense could feast once again. Plus, the Blue Devils have also lost seven fumbles as a team in 2020.

If SU’s 3-3-5 can disguise blitzes and continue to ballhawk in the secondary, a repeat of the five-turnover Georgia Tech performance could happen.

Betting odds: Duke -2.5 points (per DraftKings)

Player to watch: Victor Dimukeje, senior defensive end

With four sacks in as many games, Dimukeje poses a threat off the edge for Syracuse’s offensive line. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Baltimore product earned a second team All-ACC spot in 2019 with 8.5 sacks, 10 QB pressures and 9.5 tackles for loss.

In his weekly virtual press conference, Babers noted Dimukeje and redshirt junior DE Chris Rumph II as key to Duke’s man-to-man defense. He called them both “exceptional” players on the defensive line.

“They’ve all been talked about in the ACC,” Babers said. “They’re coming back to get paid. This is their money year.”