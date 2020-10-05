Newly formed SU Ballet Club to offer open classes and a place to practice

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

While working in the same studio class in the Syracuse University’s School of Architecture last semester, Madeline Alves and Erin Zearfoss bonded over their love of dance, specifically their affinity for ballet.

They both were struggling to find dance classes that fit into their busy schedules and decided to start the The Ballet Club this semester. Alves and Zearfoss created the club with the goal of curating dance classes that fit into students’ schedules. The club will feature a drop-in schedule allowing students to pick classes, with no set commitment and no audition to participate.

The club hasn’t held an official meeting yet because of the COVID-19 pandemic but Alves said the group hopes to do so in the near future. The Ballet Club isn’t restricted to ballet, and any member can lead a class, Zearfoss said.

“The main focus is just to offer any classes to anybody,” Zearfoss said. “We just want … to give people the opportunity to stay up to date with their technique and just have a place and time outside of the classes that are already offered, so they can practice what they love to do.”

The SU Ballet Club was recognized by the Office of Student Activities this semester. Courtesy of Maddy Alves

Over the summer, Zearfoss and Alves remembered their conversations of creating a dance club that was not performance-based. So, to gauge interest in the club, they sent out a Google Form about their idea in mid-September. After a week, over 35 people replied who were interested.

Erika Hall, a computer science and linguistics major, was also unable to fit dance classes into her schedule. Hall received the Google Form and noticed the club was also looking for a treasurer. She expressed interest and joined the e-board. Zearfoss took on the role as president, while Alves became vice president.

“When I heard about this club and how they’d have classes at other times, I was very excited about that,” Hall said.

While there are several dance organizations on campus, the club hopes to be different because of its relaxed commitment level, Zearfoss said. The Ballet Club plans to offer student-taught classes. If a member expresses interest in teaching a dance class, they will help that member find space and spread the word about the upcoming class.

In the future, Zearfoss said the club hopes to reach out to other instructors beyond SU, such as Syracuse City Ballet, to teach master classes. And while the plans for the club are still in development, the e-board hopes to build relationships with the Syracuse community.

Zearfoss has also been in contact with other dance clubs she hopes to collaborate with. The club is still in its early stages, but Zearfoss hopes to take things one step at a time.

“I’m really excited that we did (start the club),” Alves said. “I’m hoping people are interested in it.”