Newhouse professor dies after long illness

Sherri Taylor, a faculty member in Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications, died overnight, a university official announced Monday.

A member of the visual communications department, Taylor also served as coordinator of scholastic programs at Newhouse. She died after a long illness, said Mark Lodato, dean of Newhouse, in a school-wide email.

“In more than 30 years at the Newhouse School, Sherri touched the lives of thousands of students as a graphic design instructor,” Lodato said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to all who knew and loved Sherri.”

Taylor worked with SU’s military program and with local nonprofit organizations. She received the Chancellor’s Citation for Public Engagement and Scholarship twice, Lodato said.

She also served as the director of the Empire State School Press Association, a summer workshop for high school journalists. She previously taught journalism to high schoolers in Texas, Lodato said.

Before coming to Newhouse, Taylor worked at newspapers in both Syracuse and Dallas. She received the Star of Texas award in 2017 from the Association of Texas Photography Instructors.

“While it is certainly a sad day for the Newhouse School, we can gain some comfort in knowing that Sherri’s tireless efforts and legacy will endure through the generations of students whose lives she touched in such a caring and rewarding way,” he said.