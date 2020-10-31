New York implements testing, quarantine procedure for travelers

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Almost all people entering New York from other states will now have to receive two COVID-19 tests and complete a quarantine upon arrival, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

The new testing and quarantine procedures will replace the state’s travel advisory, which required travelers from an ever-growing number of coronavirus hotspot states to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York state. The advisory impacted over 3,000 Syracuse University students at the beginning of the fall semester, resulting in many having to quarantine at their own expense at SU or nearby hotels.

The state’s policies will require anyone entering New York to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test completed in the last three days. Travelers must then quarantine for another three days before receiving a second test which determines if they can leave isolation.

Travelers who don’t get tested will still have to quarantine for 14 days upon entering the state, Cuomo said. The new protocols do not apply to travelers from New Jersey, Pennsylvania or Connecticut.

The changes come amid a steady increase of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. New York reported over 2,049 cases of the virus Friday, the fourth straight day new cases rose above 2,000.

Onondaga County and SU health officials have said that the increasing coronavirus case numbers in New York state and Onondaga County may undermine SU’s ability to reopen safely in January.