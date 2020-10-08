Mayor Walsh enters quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Mayor Ben Walsh announced Thursday he will enter a precautionary quarantine after a mayor who attended an event with Walsh tested positive for coronavirus.

Richard David, the mayor of Binghamton, tested positive for COVID-19 late Wednesday night. David attended an event at Syracuse City Hall Wednesday afternoon along with Walsh and mayors from eight other cities in New York state—including Albany, Ithaca and Fayetteville—to discuss budget crises related to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Walsh said that he had minimal contact with David and that individuals at the event followed all public health guidelines, he will still quarantine himself “out of an abundance of caution.”

There has been a surge of COVID-19 cases in Binghamton since late September and Gov. Andrew has deemed the area a coronavirus hotspot. Syracuse has also recently confirmed two emerging coronavirus clusters in the area — one at Syracuse University and another at a local manufacturing plant.

Onondaga County health officials will contact anyone who was at the event with information on what precautions they should take.