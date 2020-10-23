Man shot on 300 block of Westcott Street
Casey Darnell | Editor-In-Chief
A 37-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of Westcott Street shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Friday, according to the Syracuse Police Department.
Officers responded to a house in the area after calls about a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, officers found the man shot in his mid-section, SPD Sgt. Matthew Malinowski said in a press release. He was transported to Upstate University Hospital in serious condition.
SPD is investigating the incident. Police had blocked off parts of Westcott Street by 6:45 p.m.
Published on October 23, 2020 at 6:50 pm
