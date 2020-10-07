At least 5 people test positive for COVID-19 after visiting apple orchard

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Onondaga County Department of Health confirmed Wednesday that at least five people who visited Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards on Saturday tested positive for the coronavirus.

The infected individuals were at the orchard from 2:15 to 4:45 p.m. They wore masks at all times except while seated indoors to eat, according to the county’s press release. Beak & Skiff is a popular destination among Syracuse University students.

The people who tested positive for the virus also rode a tractor into the orchard while masked but were seated close to other riders, which increases the risk of exposure, according to the county.

As of Tuesday, the county was monitoring two emerging coronavirus clusters, including one at Syracuse University, where as many as 45 students tested positive following a party at an apartment complex on Walnut Avenue late last week. The second cluster is at a local manufacturer.