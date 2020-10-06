The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Editor’s Note: This letter is in response to the opening of an investigation into the conduct of a Daily Orange columnist who fabricated a quote in a column.

The Daily Orange’s Opinion section has completed its investigation into the authenticity of quotes that former columnist Christian Andreoli included in his five columns published in The D.O.

We did not find any additional evidence of quote fabrication upon conclusion of the investigation. The fabricated quote in Andreoli’s most recent column, which prompted the investigation, has been removed. We’ve also added a correction to the post.

Advertisement

The Opinion section contacted all 10 sources whom Andreoli quoted in his columns during his three semesters writing for The D.O. The sources all confirmed that their quotes were accurate.

Andreoli was removed from his position as a columnist at The D.O. prior to the start of the investigation in accordance with our zero-tolerance policy regarding plagiarism and fabrication.

Additionally, the Opinion section has conducted a mandatory workshop with its staff to review journalism ethics and proper writing procedures to ensure this incident is not repeated. If you have any questions about our ethical or editorial policies, please contact editor@dailyorange.com.