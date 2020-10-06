Indigenous students, SU to install on-campus Onondaga Nation monument

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University will collaborate with Indigenous students to install a permanent monument on campus in recognition of the Onondaga Nation, the university announced Tuesday.

Indigenous Students at Syracuse, the Native Student Program, the Ongwehonwe Alumni Association and Haudenosaunee and Indigenous alumni representatives will help coordinate the placement of the new monument, the university said in a news release. SU has tentatively planned to place the monument on the Quad.

The initiative to install a monument to the Onondaga Nation at SU has been student-run from the start, said Keith Alford, chief diversity and inclusion officer. Indigenous students have recommended that Onondaga artist Brandon Lazore create the piece.

“We are proud to work toward a lasting, tangible statement of Indigenous survivance and resilience on Onondaga land,” said ISAS president Nathan Abrams. “We look forward to Syracuse University’s continued efforts toward honoring their relationship and responsibility to our Indigenous community.”

Representatives from SU and the Onondaga Nation will create a committee to choose the final placement and design of the monument, according to the news release. The university is aiming to have the monument installed in 2021.

Several Indigenous students have said they frequently face prejudice and marginalization at SU. Amid campus protests last fall regarding a series of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents at the university, Indigenous students met with Chancellor Kent Syverud and other SU officials to discuss their concerns and propose solutions.