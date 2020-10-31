Hub Brown named new dean of University of Florida’s journalism school

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications has named Hub Brown, associate dean for research, creativity, international initiatives and diversity at the Newhouse School of Public Communications, as its new dean.

Brown, also an associate professor of broadcast and digital journalism at Newhouse, will assume his position on July 1, according to a news release from Syracuse University.

“The University of Florida is getting one of the best,” Newhouse Dean Mark Lodato said in the release.

Brown joined the Newhouse faculty in 1996. As associate dean, he established a series of forums for students of color to share their experiences and worked to further diversity among Newhouse’s faculty. His work earned Newhouse the Equity and Diversity Award from the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication earlier this year.

Advertisement

Brown said he’s “tremendously excited to start his new position at one of the nation’s largest and most well-regarded journalism and communications programs.” He’s grateful for his years at Newhouse, which have prepared him for this opportunity, he said.

“(Brown) will be sorely missed, but we are happy for this wonderful new chapter for Hub and his family,” Lodato said.