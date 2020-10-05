We invite you to hear directly from our reporters about the stories that drive our Syracuse community on The Daily Orange Podcast, hosted by Moriah Humiston. Subscribe now to get our newest edition every Tuesday morning.

In this episode of The Daily Orange Podcast, Moriah Humiston interviews Staff Writer Marnie Muñoz to discuss how racist housing policies in the city of Syracuse created a divide between neighborhoods and Syracuse University.

Humiston also brings Asst. News Editor Sarah Alessandrini to speak about how Cuse Youth Black Lives Matter is fighting overpolicing in schools and how the movement grew online. And Asst. Culture Editor Sydney Bergan talks about a Syracuse local’s decision to open the city’s first cat cafe.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts

