Grand jury finds SPD officers who shot Steve Smith justified

Editor’s note: This story includes descriptions of violence.

A grand jury has found that the Syracuse Police Department officers who killed Steve Smith were justified in their actions, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick announced at a press briefing Friday.

Sgt. Jason Wells and Officer Kenneth Sheehan shot and killed Smith on Sept. 4 during an exchange of gunfire at the Sunoco Gas Station on North State Street. The department placed the two officers on leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

SPD Chief Kenton Buckner did not initially comment on who shot first in the altercation and said that body camera footage would be released at the “appropriate time.” Fitzpatrick presented body camera footage at Friday’s briefing and said Smith, not the officers, fired first.

Officers interacted with Smith around the back of the Sunoco and made “multiple commands” for Smith to drop his weapon, Fitzpatrick said. At 12:49 a.m., Smith fired the first shot from his handgun, with the officers not immediately returning fire, he said.

Wells fired at Smith 10 times after Smith fired the first two shots, Fitzpatrick said. Smith fired a third shot and raised his gun in the officers’ direction, prompting Wells to fire eight shots and Sheehan to fire three at Smith, he said. In all, 24 shots were fired during the altercation.

Sheehan requested an ambulance after Wells shot Smith, Fitzpatrick said.

“This was a terrible situation for everyone involved,” Fitzpatrick said at the press briefing.

The officers responded to a 911 call made around 12:45 a.m. and arrived at the scene approximately two minutes later, Fitzpatrick said. A second call was made about four minutes after. Both callers said they observed a man with a gun behaving in a “threatening manner,” he said.

Last Chance for Change organized several demonstrations outside of SPD headquarters following Smith’s killing, demanding the release of body camera footage from the shooting. Fitzpatrick said he met with Smith’s parents several weeks ago to show them the evidence presented at the briefing.