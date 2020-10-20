The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Former NFL athlete and SU graduate Cameron Lynch discussed his path becoming a leader for social justice on Tuesday evening as part of a Newhouse Sports Media Center’s event. Lynch had a virtual conversation with public relations professor Brad Horn.

The event, titled “The Rise of the Athlete Voice,” provided students with an opportunity to understand Lynch’s transition from football player to an entrepreneur and activist. After graduating from SU in 2015, Lynch signed with the then St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent. He went on to play four seasons in the NFL, with respective stints as a player on both the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now the founder and CEO of Heart Work Media — a digital production company that specializes in video, photography, and branding — which aims to increase clients’ overall media presence.

Lynch discussed positive actions that leagues, like the NFL and NBA, are taking to make statements and accelerate ongoing social justice movements, including athlete protests over the last four years.

During his years-long stint in the NFL, Lynch was not always able to confidently speak out about the nation’s social issues, he said. He described the internal conflict he faced when Colin Kaepernick first opted to kneel during the national anthem in 2016, and when his teammates on the Buccaneers began to follow suit.

As an undrafted player, Lynch couldn’t enjoy some of the luxuries that his top-contract teammates did. Coming into work everyday as a fringe player on the roster, the possibility of being cut at any point in time was something that loomed over his head, and he initially felt he couldn’t put himself in a position that might jeopardize his livelihood. Kneeling, or using his voice to address social issues, might exacerbate that possibility, he said.

“I was like okay, I’m going to have to do something in my own way, but not take a knee at this point,” Lynch said. “I had to put my head over my heart.”

Later, though Lynch changed his mind. His younger sister’s decision to take a knee during her high school graduation finally pushed him to speak out against social injustice.

“I was like, wow, it’s my turn now, so I ended up taking my knee there during the anthem … tears coming down my eyes,” Lynch said, “It took my sister to show me the way when it comes to standing up for what you believe in and what’s right.”

Now, after his retirement, Lynch said he no longer appears on podcasts or television unless the show agrees to discuss more than football. It’s important to address social justice issues using his platform, he said.

Inspired by his younger sister, Lynch is trying to encourage students — and the younger generation — to continue social activism work. His platform as an NFL athlete and entrepreneur helps, he said, and his goal is to make lasting, impactful change on communities nationwide.

“Leadership has no age,” Lynch said.