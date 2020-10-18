Formation change gives SU best offensive half this season, despite loss

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

As Syracuse lined up for its third corner kick of the game, the pressure was mounting on the Duke goal. After weeks of stagnant offense, Syracuse looked like it was going to score.

The corner kick was launched into the box and as the heads went up, Jenna Tivnan’s header forced a good save out of Duke goalkeeper Brooke Heinsohn. The save landed in the box and as the ball bounced around, it struck the hand of Duke defender Emmy Duerr, penalty for the Orange.

Meghan Root stepped up to take the penalty. After leading the Orange in goals last season, Root looked likely to break Syracuse’s goal drought this season. After a short run-up, Root fired her shot to the right side of the goal, but a diving Heinsohn stopped Syracuse from scoring its first goal of the season. The search for a goal would continue.

“Meg had the confidence so I’m happy she went up and took it and it’s unfortunate that it didn’t go in,” Shannon Aviza said.

In a 4-0 loss to No. 5 Duke (5-1-2, 3-1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Syracuse (0-5, 0-5) continued its worst start in program history. In a season where the Orange have played only conference opponents, the team has yet to score a single goal. Just one game after having one shot on target against No. 1 UNC, it looked to be more of the same with Syracuse having only two shots on goal in the first half. But after a halftime formation switch, the Orange created many more chances and finished with six shots on goal in the second half.

“I think a lot was said at halftime when you pick and choose how hard you want to play it’s a problem,” head coach Nicky Adams said. “Just simplified it a bit more in terms of the formation against them in the second half and decided to press the hell out of them because we had nothing to lose being 3-0 down.”

Syracuse began the game with the 5-3-2 formation it used against UNC, but this time tried to involve its wingbacks more as Telly Vunipola would often join the attack and take up positions higher up the field than last game. However, just like against UNC, the tactics didn’t work and the Orange came out of halftime in their more conventional 4-2-3-1 that the team used in the first few games.

The switch allowed for players like Root to take advantage of space down the wings. While Duke enjoyed the majority of the possession, Syracuse managed to string some passes together and forced the ball into the Duke half. After a good spell of possession, Syracuse won its first corner in the 71st minute, something the Orange were unable to do against North Carolina and struggled to do in the first half against Duke.

In the first half, striker Hannah Pilley was left isolated up front. On many occasions, Pilley would receive the ball and hold it up only for her to have no teammates to pass to. After the halftime switch, Pilley found more success linking up with her teammates and that led to more corner kicks and scoring opportunities like the penalty kick.

“What’s happening in the past is that we’re playing target players and we’re playing almost hero balls to get in and we’re not as athletic currently as other ACC teams,” Adams said. “Which is fine we just have to play to our strengths so I thought we did a much better job in the second half of playing to our identity.”

While Syracuse did play better in the second half and managed to create several clear goal-scoring chances, the scoreline at the end showed how far the Syracuse offense still has to go. In the 54th minute, Tivnan received the ball near midfield and played a long ball over the top of the defense to Kate Hostage. The redshirt junior midfielder let the ball bounce once and then took a shot on the half volley. The ball sailed wide right and Hostage fell to the ground in disappointment.

Along with her missed penalty, Root fired two shots on goal that resulted in routine saves for the goalkeeper. It’s been a problem all season as Syracuse has yet to score a goal and have never gone this far into the season without a goal in program history. Still, the offensive resurgence in the second half showed that the Orange can create chances, but they just have to take them.

“Look we had opportunities to score. Kate Hostage should’ve taken a couple touches and slotted it back post, Aysia (Cobb) has opportunities, Mackenzie Vlachos, Jenna (Tivnan) on set pieces,” Adams said. “To win games you gotta score goals.”