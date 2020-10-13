Florine van Boetzelaer named ACC Offensive Player of the Week

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse freshman Florine van Boetzelaer was named ACC Offensive Player of the Week following a two-goal performance in the Orange’s 4-3 win against Duke on Oct. 10.

The first of van Boetzelaer’s two goals came off a rebounded shot in the opening quarter, tying the game at 1-1. The other, assisted by Claire Cook in the third quarter, gave SU a 3-2 lead. Junior Laura Graziosi would go on to score the winning goal in the final eight minutes of regulation.

Originally, the Orange were scheduled to play a two-game series against Boston College on Oct. 10 and 11, but those games were postponed when a member of the Eagles tested positive for COVID-19. Nine other BC players were subsequently sidelined due to contact tracing. SU Athletics did not specify when the games would be rescheduled.

But hours after the announcement, Syracuse added that it would play against Duke at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex, a neutral site and U.S. Women’s National Team’s training grounds. The singular game served as a makeup for the two-game season-opener series the Orange were unable to play back in September — when players came in contact with an unaffiliated individual who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Advertisement

van Boetzelaer’s efforts led Syracuse (1-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast) to its first win of the season, a week after it lost 1-0 to a last-minute goal at Virginia and 3-2 in double-overtime two days later.

Still yet to play its home-opener, Syracuse will head to North Carolina for three games in four days — one at UNC on Oct. 16 and two at Wake Forest on Oct. 18 and 19.