Film review: A glimpse into Syracuse’s third down struggles

Syracuse dropped its second consecutive game in the Carrier Dome to Liberty, 38-24, on Saturday. The Orange’s run defense struggled to contain Liberty’s dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis and failed to prevent the big play, but on the other side of the ball, most of Syracuse’s issues came on third down.

SU converted 2-of-14 on third down, the main reason why the Orange scored seven points in the second half and couldn’t keep up with the Flames’ offense.

Here’s a look at what went wrong for the Orange on offense on third down:

Syracuse goes heavy formation, fails on deep shot into coverage

On the third play of the game, Syracuse faced a 3rd-and-2 from it’s own 39-yard line and went to a heavy formation. Two tight ends stacked the end of the line, and defensive tackle McKinley Williams lined up in the backfield with quarterback Rex Culpepper in the pistol. The Orange have the same number of blockers as the Flames’ defenders in the box, but SU attempted a deep shot to wide receiver Taj Harris, who was split out left.

Harris beat his man at the line and had an outside step on the cornerback. But Culpepper’s throw didn’t lead Harris, resulting in a near-interception, as the Flames safety had time to slide across the field.

Culpepper takes a sack to knock Orange out of field goal range

Culpepper completed 19-of-40 of his passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns, but he took a costly sack in the first quarter that took potential points off the board. Facing a 3rd-and-10 from the 32, SU was in field goal range for kicker Andre Szmyt.

As Culpepper reached the top of his drop back, the offensive line did an excellent job of protecting him and giving him a clean pocket. Culpepper should step up or look to run. Instead, he backed up out of the pocket and got sacked for a loss of 18 yards, forcing the Orange to punt instead of sending out Szmyt.

Syracuse’s 3rd-and-19 almost conversion leads to a prime scoring opportunity

In perhaps the Orange’s best 3rd down play all game, Syracuse ran a screen to Harris out in the flat and enabled its blockers to get out in front. He’s at his best in the open field, and by the time Harris caught the ball at the line of scrimmage, multiple Orange linemen were up the field and prepared to block.

Harris got a burst of speed beyond the first level of defenders and nearly scored. He was brought down just short of the line to gain.

Culpepper handed off to Sean Tucker on the next play, but Tucker was stuffed for a loss. Despite a great 3rd-and-long play, Syracuse’s offense wasn’t able to turn the opportunity into points. It’s a major reason the Orange rank nearly last in points per scoring opportunity.

Timing issues lead to failed 3rd down on a potential big play

On 3rd-and-2, Syracuse missed a huge opportunity to break off a big play midway through the third quarter, when Culpepper and Harris’ timing were once again off. SU should’ve been successful in getting Harris out in space, with blockers in front.

If Harris received this ball on time, he would have blockers in front and would have easily picked up the first down. But Culpepper hesitates due to rushers in his face, and he elects to pump fake before delivering Harris the ball.

As a result, the Orange’s blockers completely miss an assignment. Center Carlos Vetterello blocks no one, allowing the defender to run right by him and tackle Harris short of the sticks.

Culpepper’s interception comes from a throw late, outside the numbers

Culpepper’s worst throw of the game came on the Orange’s next drive, when he attempted to find Harris on the opposite sideline. Instead, he threw the ball too late and came up short.

Liberty is playing a zone, and the three defenders are sitting near the first down marker, daring Culpepper to throw over their heads or to the outside.

Culpepper’s first read appears to be Harris here, and the wideout does have some space, if the quarterback can drop it above the defender. It’s a tough throw, but he comes up way too short and turns into a diving interception.

Syracuse’s struggles on third down have been an ongoing issue throughout the season. But their lack of success on early downs leads to 3rd and long instead of short, and it’s put increased pressure on an offense that is still searching for answers six weeks into the season.