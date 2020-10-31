Eric Andre talks about show, career in Q&A with University Union

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Comedian Eric Andre was intimidated by the idea of performing comedy at first.

“I was a nervous wreck,” he said.

Years later, Andre now hosts Adult Swim’s “The Eric Andre Show.” In a virtual discussion that University Union held Friday, Andre and Los Angeles comedian Sarah Sherman talked about their careers in comedy and how they spent quarantine. The Zoom event was open to Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff.

Sherman and Andre have a history of working together in comedy, as Sherman was a writer on “The Eric Andre Show” and opened for Andre on his national fall tour.

Advertisement

The two comedians bantered with each other at the beginning of the event before shifting into discussing what Andre did during quarantine. Andre said he’s been drinking alcohol responsibly, which helps with his creative process.

When Sherman asked how he handles his nerves, Andre said he does a lot of meditation, along with staying active and going to therapy.

A significant moment in Andre’s career was when he brought his father to the premiere of Disney’s 2019 remake of “The Lion King.” Andre voiced the hyena Azizi in the film, which features prominent stars such as Beyoncé, Donald Glover and James Earl Jones.

“Taking my dad to the premiere was amazing and my proudest moment in my career. He’s from Haiti and like 80 years old, so for him to see that was great,” Andre said. “That’s the only thing he really enjoys about my career because the rest of my family either doesn’t get my show or doesn’t watch it.”

Sherman was surprised that Andre’s family doesn’t watch his show. Andre’s father doesn’t understand it and his sister doesn’t want to watch him naked on television, he said.

SU students were able to ask Andre questions at the end of the discussion. Andre told students that his favorite prank to date will come out later this year in season five of “The Eric Andre Show.” In the prank, which took place in Brooklyn, Andre pretends to be a “mafia-dude” and tells a construction worker that he was attacked by the mafia.

Stay in school. I wouldn't have been able to do what I do and live like a young adult. I needed that network and connection that I formed. Eric Andre, host of The Eric Andre Show.

Andre wouldn’t give any more details because he wants students to enjoy the moment when the episode airs.

The duo also talked about SU, as well as partying and surviving the cold weather. Sherman then asked about Andre’s view on school.

“Stay in school. I wouldn’t have been able to do what I do and live like a young adult,” he said. “I needed that network and connection that I formed.”