DPS will increase social distancing enforcement off campus

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety will more strictly enforce social distancing guidelines in the university area following a surge in coronavirus cases among students, university officials said Wednesday.

The department will shift its protocol in neighborhoods near SU from “education to enforcement,” said Rob Hradsky, vice president for the student experience, and DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado in a campus-wide email. SU will refer students who participate in social gatherings that violate public health guidelines to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities for disciplinary proceedings, they said.

For months, the university has threatened similar disciplinary measures. But SU now says it will “immediately” place students under review for disciplinary action if they are listed as a leaseholder or occupant of an off-campus property where a party is held in violation of state or university directives. It’s unclear how the university will work with landlords to identify students who hold off-campus parties.

“At this point in the semester, you should know what is and is not permitted under current public health law and guidance, and the University’s expectations for compliance,” Hradsky and Maldonado said. “We are not going to villainize the individuals who have made choices that have jeopardized the health and well-being of our community. We are, however, going to hold those individuals accountable for their actions.”

The new protocols come a day after SU identified a cluster of student coronavirus cases stemming from at least one party that took place at an apartment complex on Walnut Avenue late last week. The university announced Tuesday that it had found as many as 45 coronavirus cases associated with the party on Walnut Avenue.

There are currently 45 active coronavirus cases among students, faculty and staff in central New York, an increase of 20 since yesterday. SU’s active case totals have increased by 36 since the university first announced the cluster.

As of Wednesday, SU had reported 47 positive coronavirus tests within a 14-day period. Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s guidance for reopening schools, colleges and universities that report 100 positive tests within a two-week period must transition all classes to an online format and limit on-campus activities for at least 14 days.

“Almost this entire increase in COVID-positive cases can be traced to one off-campus party,” Hradsky and Maldonado said. “This fact, and our current situation, should serve as a clear and visible reminder of just how vulnerable we all are to a small number of individuals not upholding the Stay Safe Pledge.”

The university is asking any students who attended a gathering late last week or over the weekend at an apartment complex on Walnut Avenue to report to the testing center at the Carrier Dome as soon as possible.

As a result of the uptick in cases, SU has tightened its coronavirus-related restrictions, canceling all in-person student activities with the exception of classes, associated coursework and intercollegiate athletics. This includes all student organization and university-sponsored events. The university has also lowered the in-person gathering limit among students from a maximum of 25 to five or fewer.

The Barnes Center at The Arch and all satellite gyms, including Ernie Davis Fitness Center and outdoor workout spaces on the Women’s Building field, have closed as well.

“The vast majority of our community continues to be vigilant, accountable and proactively engaged related to the public health practices necessary and appropriate to sustain our residential campus experience,” Hradsky and Maldonado said. “That said, our primary concern—above even sustaining our residential campus—is to safeguard the health and safety of our campus and Central New York community.”

Under SU’s new restrictions, all Greek life-related events are canceled as well. Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie requested Tuesday that fraternities and sororities adopt a “no-visitors” policy at their chapter houses. Pam Peter, assistant dean of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs at SU, sent an email to SU Greek life Tuesday afternoon urging fraternity and sorority members to receive COVID-19 testing “out of an abundance of caution.”

SU is the site of one of two emerging coronavirus clusters in Onondaga County. The other is a local manufacturing plant.

“Please: Make the right choices,” Hradsky and Maldonado said. “Think of those around you. And remember, it’s on all of us to successfully finish the semester safely, together and on campus.”